IERULLO, Vincenzo March 25, 1955 - March 15, 2019 Vince passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 15, 2019 at the age of 63. Loving husband of 40 years to Susan Ierullo. Predeceased by his son Domenic Joseph Ierullo; and parents Domenic and Maria Ierullo. Loving father to his daughters Anna (Paul), Vicki, and Sarah. Proud grandfather to Charlotte. Brother to Joe (Heather), Rob (Tammy), Dani (Sue), Teresa (Andrew). Predeceased by brother-in-law Frank Zinner. Brother-in-law to Joe Zinner (Maureen). He will be lovingly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on March 20, 2019 at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home (64 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville) from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Vince's name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, , or a charity of your choice.

64 Lakeshore Road West

Oakville , ON L6K 1E1

