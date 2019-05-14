Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENZO LUBERTINO. View Sign Obituary

LUBERTINO, VINCENZO With inconsolable sadness, following the passing of his beloved wife Ann (October 2018), Vince was unexpectedly taken from us on May 9, 2019. Born on August 22, 1951 to the late Giuseppe and Auristela in Piedimonte Matese, Italy. Vince came to Canada in 1954, growing up in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. After attaining his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto, Vince wed the love of his life Ann, in 1979. Joseph was born shortly after and in 1987 the family was complete with the addition of Derek. After successfully completing his CMA/CPA, Vince's entrepreneurial spirit and passion for industry lead to his involvement in the creation of Lakeport Breweries. A true leader, later in his career Vince founded Abundant Life Wealth Management, an industry leading firm where he cherished working alongside his greatest accomplishments, his sons Joseph (Brandy) and Derek (Carissa). An avid art collector and painter, Vince pursued his greatest passion through SPI Inc by rebuilding and racing custom and classic muscle cars. Vince will be remembered always by his sister Enza (Mario Fasulo), brother Frank (Ildi), nieces and nephews and brother and sisters-in-law in the Fasulo, Milano, Hamilton and Lubertino families. Larger than life, to know Vince meant knowing the true meaning of family, generosity, compassion and living la bella vita. A beloved father first, role model, and mentor to many. He will be forever missed, always in our hearts and never forgotten. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd. E., Hamilton, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Parish – Corpus Christi Site, 1694 Upper James St., Hamilton, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Vince's name to in honour of his wife Ann. Online condolences may be made at



