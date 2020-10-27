VIRGILIO, Vincenzo Mario It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vincenzo Mario Virgilio. He is remembered by his loving wife, Margaret, his sons Joseph (Carmela) and Rosario (Josie) and his amazing grandchildren Mikayla, Stefania, Vincenzo, Vincent and Matthew. A great man who prided his family over everything else and whose heart had no limit. He created lasting memories and friendships from his career at the TTC and dedication to the ATU. He fulfilled his retirement dreams living the life with his friends on Nogies Creek, Bobcaygeon. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. In light of the current COVID 19 Pandemic, the family will be having a private funeral Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 10:30am. To watch the Mass live or to send online condolences, please visit the link below. https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/vincenzo-virgilio/