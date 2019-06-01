PANELLA, Vincenzo It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of their dear Vincenzo on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Humber River Hospital at the age of 71. Loving husband of Ann for 36 years. Cherished father of Stevan (Olimpia) and Jonathan. Cherished Nonno of Dior, Cassius and Silas. Much loved brother of Giovanni (Gilda) and Loreta (Antonio) Cautillo. Predeceased by his sisters Clara and Rita (Carlo) Vitali. Vincenzo will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Vincenzo was the proud and dedicated owner of E & A Auto Repair in Weston, where he worked for over 32 years. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. Toronto (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue, Toronto on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment: Glendale Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Humber River Hospital - ICU Department or the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre - Odette Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019