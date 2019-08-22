VIGNA, VINCENZO We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Vincenzo Vigna, on August 20, 2019, in his 90th year. Husband to Emma, a beloved father to Paul (Denise), Mary, John (Angela) and the late Sandra Vigna. A cherished grandfather to Amanda, Joshua and Donovan. Vincenzo was predeceased by his brothers, Giovanni (Rita), Giuseppe (Maria), Mario (Maria) and sister Concetta. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 3:00 to 5:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Friday, August 23, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home, in the Chapel of St. Joseph, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. Donations may be made to Villa Charities, and the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences & directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2019