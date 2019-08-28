POLACK, VINCY (nee USHERWOOD) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was 82 years of age. She leaves behind her husband, Winston; 3 sons – Maurice, Michael (Rachel) and Paul (Nicole); 4 grandsons (Bryce, Jared, Noah and Julian); brother-in-law Desmond (Joyce); Sonia, widow of brother-in-law Rev. Deryck; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. The Thanksgiving Service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Brampton Funeral Home, 10061 Chinguacousy Rd., Brampton. Visitation noon – 1 p.m. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Reception to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019