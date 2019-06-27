MAXEY, VIOLA A. Residing at Mt. Tolmie Hospital in Victoria, BC. Viola passed away at 96 years of age, in her sleep on December 30, 2018 after a period of declining health. She leaves behind her children Carol and David. She has 3 remaining siblings as well as her 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She moved to Victoria from Toronto to be with family after the death of her husband Edwin Godfrey Maxey in 2014. The family really enjoyed having her spend her remaining years with us on the west coast. She is sorely missed. She is interred at St. Luke's Anglican Church cemetery. Her celebration of life service is at St Luke's Church at 11:00 a.m. on June 29th.

