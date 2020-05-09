MANUK, VIOLA AILEEN It is with profound sadness that the family of Aileen Manuk (nee Shreeve) announce her peaceful passing, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Manuk. Our family and the world lost a beautiful, generous, loving and kind soul. Aileen was born on July 20, 1923 and enjoyed her life to the fullest. Mum/Nana loved everyone she met and adored her 5 children Pat, Mike, Clive, Charmaine and Jackie and their spouses; Beatrice, Jennifer, Olga, Neo and Daryll. Cherished by her 8 grandchildren Kevin, Eric, Michael, Nicole, Navine, Desiree, Jordan and Richard and their spouses; Sheba, Raf, Vishal, Paul and Jen; and her 3 great-grandchildren Jacob, Shaaya and Josef and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at later date. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to www.foodbankscanada.ca would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.ogdenfuneralhome.com Rest in peace Mum/Nana.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.