BLOOM, VIOLA (nee ATKINSON) Passed away peacefully at Victoria Manor in Lindsay on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Eric Bloom. Viola will be lovingly remembered by her son Graham, daughter-in-law Charlene and granddaughter Rebecca Anne. Predeceased by her step-father Alex Craigie, mother Grace Craigie and brother Jerry Craigie. Viola will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to call at LAKELAND FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 19 Moose Road in Lindsay, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service will be a light luncheon and burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in North York. If desired, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2019