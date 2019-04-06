Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLA JUNE JACKSON. View Sign

JACKSON, VIOLA JUNE (nee WALTERS) June Jackson died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her 93rd year. June was the devoted wife of the late Norman Cudmore Jackson. Beloved mother of Andrea, Peter and Kathy. Cherished grandmother of Laura (Jackson) and David Das. Doting great-grandmother (Gigi) to Myles, Dylan and Emily. June was the sister of the late Clare Walters, Louise Chapman and George Walters. She leaves behind her sister Vera Catania. She will be missed by all who loved her. Thank you to all the staff at Cedarbrook Lodge and caregivers who provided such wonderful and compassionate support and care throughout this journey. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Saturday, April 20th from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in our Chapel at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory may be made to the CNIB.

