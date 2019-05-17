Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Muriel HRIVNAK. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 660 Kennedy Road Toronto , ON M1K2B5 (416)-266-4404 Obituary

HRIVNAK, Viola Muriel Viola Muriel Hrivnak (née Archdekin) born June 1, 1924, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Lou, brothers Elmore, Jim, Fennell, Ab, and her sister Evelyn. She is survived by her brother Leo and sisters Marlene and Charlene; her three children Leo (Colleen), Tom (Leanna), and Susan (Bela); grandchildren, Jason, Tamara (James), Geoff, Eric (Ashley), Kristi, Andrew, Sarah, William, Rebecca, Hannah (Ben) and Mark, as well as her great-grandchildren, Ellie, Aubrey, Tessa, and Casper. Viola lived a very full life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, caring for her beautiful plants and enjoying all the birds that visited her feeders daily. She also enjoyed a full social calendar, with many great times spent with family and friends. Her passion was her faith and reading the Bible. She attended Bendale Bible Chapel as regularly as her health would allow in later years, and hosted a weekly prayer group and Bible study at her home. She was a very caring and thoughtful person, who was always concerned for the welfare of others. Viola was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We ask God's blessing to guide her to her new home in heaven. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough) and on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12 p.m. at BENDALE BIBLE CHAPEL (330 Bellamy Rd. N., Scarborough). A private interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. In memory of Viola, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse in lieu of flowers, or a favourite charity. Online condolences may be made at



