ALLAN, VIOLET At home, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the age of 94. Vi was predeceased by her loving husband, George, and her older son, Terry, and is survived by younger son Blaine, her sister Jean, as well as other members of the extended Piros and Allan families. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, the 14th of August, 2:00 p.m., at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Scott Mission, one of her favoured charities, or to a cause of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2019