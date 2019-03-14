WHYTE, VIOLET BETTY Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 11, 2019 in her 89th year. She is now reunited in heaven with her husband Bill. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Susan (Clancy) and Kimberley (Bill). Loving grandmother of Billy, Bobbie, and Bonnie (Tony) and great-grandmother of Madeleine. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation will be held at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON) on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2019