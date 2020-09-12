1/1
VIOLET COALES
COALES, VIOLET 1921 - 2020 Following a courageous fight with Alzheimer's for many years, Violet passed away peacefully, at the Perley Rideau and Veteran Health Center on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Predeceased by her husband James Coales (2003). Survived by her nieces, Marilyn Fraser (Gerry Walsh) and Beverley Christy (Wayne). Also survived by her great-niece Kimberley Fraser and great-great-niece Caitlin Fraser-Drennan. With respecting Violet's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Many thanks to the staff at the Perley Rideau and Veteran Health Center for their continuous care and support. For those wishing, a donation in Violet's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences, tributes, and donations may be made at tubmanfunrealhomes.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
