Di FLORIO, VIOLET (nee LOSOLE) Passed away at the Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on November 21, 2019 at the age of 96. Loving wife of 76 years to the late Louis. Cherished mother to Marilyn and Anthony. Dear mother-in-law to Carol (nee D'Amico). Proud Nonna to Elena (Lorne), Andrea (Maurizio), Paul, Louis (Julie) and predeceased by her grandson Frank. Great-grandmother to Bianca, Sierra, Alessia, Paolo, Nicole, Mario, George, and Martin. Predeceased by her sisters and brothers Roco, Micky, Mary, Jenny, Joseph, Angelo and Anne. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke (416-679-1803), on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Etobicoke.

