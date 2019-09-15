DARCH, VIOLET GEORGINA (nee LOUTH) Past President of the Rebekah Assembly of Ontario 1985-1986 and Past Appointed Officer of the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies 1996-1997 Peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Kenneth E. Darch (1986). Dear mother of Don (Lynne), Ron (Carol), Kenny, Kevin (Chris) and Susan (Rick). Cherished grandmother of David (Allison), Lisa (Fredd), Marie (Wes), Megan, Kenny (Cherilyn), Robert (Crystal), Sean, Kim (Scott), Katelyn (Mike), Amanda, Jake, Emily and Luke. Dearest great-grandmother of Caelynne, Jamie, Avery, Tyler, Carlin, Shea, Elijah, Nolan, Cooper, Aylah, Danika and Blair. Predeceased by brothers George and Joe. Violet will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Wednesday, September 18th, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, September 19th, at 2:30 p.m. Memorial donations to the Saint Elizabeth Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019