HARVEY, VIOLET Violet Catherine Harvey passed away on December 16, 2019 in Hamilton, Ontario. Violet will be sadly missed by family, extended family and best friends Heather and James McMurray, Susan McMurray and David Langille, John Correia, Dannielle McMurray and Kevin Spjuth and family, Nicole LaRochelle and Brian Parsons, Alexander McMurray, Megan Sheraton Langille, Anita McMurray and Armand Guilbeault, Leila McMurray and Tim Gasparini, Robyn Lakey and Scott Powers and family, Charmaine LaRochelle and Ricky Viveiros, Shane LaRochelle and family, Edna LaRochelle, Mario Machado, and other great friends from all of Violet's different life paths. Violet was born in Toronto on February 28, 1956 to Margaret Olivia Harvey. Violet also lived in the Colborne-Castleton area where she will be missed by longtime friends, in Ottawa, and most recently in Hamilton, which she loved instantly. She was a strong and independent woman, who was determined to show others the ways they could live life on their own terms. She had a bubbly personality that drew people to her. She opened her home and her heart to those from all walks of life, embracing others and creating family wherever she was. Violet was often happiest when she could bring together family and friends for celebratory meals. Cars were a key part of Violet's life: helping the boys change car engines as a teenager, being the first woman in eastern Ontario to pump gas, holding service advisor jobs at numerous car dealerships, and travelling Canada and the U.S. to train dealership staff as part of the Reynolds & Reynolds team. Skiing, baseball and golf were some of Violet's pastimes; she loved a game of scrabble or crib; and gardening was one of her true joys, nurturing roses, peonies, clematis while listening to her burbling pond. Violet took her politics seriously and was a proud NDP member. The highlight of her commitment was driving for Jack Layton in his final election campaign. Violet's Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 29th, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the party room at 33 Gabian Way, Toronto. Please join us, wear something purple, and bring your favourite memory of Violet. Those wishing to acknowledge Violet's life may do so with a contribution to the Toronto Humane Society or the NDP. And most importantly, register to be an organ donor at beadonor.ca (for more information visit giftoflife.on.ca) Messages of condolence and memories can be shared at www.aftercare.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020