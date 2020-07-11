1/
Violet HAWLEY
HAWLEY, Violet Peacefully, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Hawley (2018) for 68 years. Loving mother of Lynn (the late Joel Titus), Jan (Roger Bonner), Rick, Mark (Lisa), Scott (Sandy). Grandmother of Jennifer (Rob), Blake, Stephen, James, Sarah, Adam, Michael and Samantha. Great-grandmother of Julius and Cadence. A Private Family Service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. Please visit our website for directions on how to Livestream the Funeral Service on Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Violet's memory may be made to the Aurora Food Pantry, MS Society, or Simcoe Manor. For Live-Stream directions, fond memories and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Thompsonfh-aurora.com for the Hawley family.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
