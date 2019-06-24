VIOLET "CATHY" HEATH

Service Information
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 3B8
(905)-884-1062
Obituary

HEATH, VIOLET "CATHY" Peacefully at Mackenzie Health on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Dean, mother of Susan-Anne and her husband Saul Alexander. Loving grandmother of Micheal (Lisa), Marc (Suzanne) and Martin, great-grandmother of Gabrielle, Zoe, Charlie, Nicholas, Celia, Samuel and Stephanie. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, for visitation on Monday, June 24th from 7-9 p.m. A private service will be held.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 24, 2019
