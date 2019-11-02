Violet Irene ANDERSON (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Irene ANDERSON.
Service Information
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON
M4C1L3
(416)-698-3121
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
View Map
Obituary

ANDERSON, Violet Irene (nee TURNER) August 19, 1925 - October 23, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Violet, on October 23, 2019 at Scarborough General Hospital, peacefully in her sleep at the age of 94. Together forever with her husband and bestfriend, Henry "Denny" Anderson (1992). Violet is also joined with her parents David Turner and Violet Turner (nee Stanley) and her brother Stanley Turner (2015). Cherished sister to Norma Taylor (nee Turner) (Herbert Taylor) of Barrie. Beloved aunt to Gary Turner of Stratford, David Turner (Barbara Turner) of Toronto, Steven Turner (Judy Turner) of Lindsay. Julie Ashdown (2014) (nee Taylor) (Tony Ashdown) and John Taylor (Shelley Taylor). The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Cedarbrook Lodge for their care and concern during Violet's stay. Family and friends will be invited to a Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. Memorial Service to take place in the Peter Giffen Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation in Violet's memory. Online condolences can be left at www.giffenmackdanforth.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details