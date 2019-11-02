ANDERSON, Violet Irene (nee TURNER) August 19, 1925 - October 23, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Violet, on October 23, 2019 at Scarborough General Hospital, peacefully in her sleep at the age of 94. Together forever with her husband and bestfriend, Henry "Denny" Anderson (1992). Violet is also joined with her parents David Turner and Violet Turner (nee Stanley) and her brother Stanley Turner (2015). Cherished sister to Norma Taylor (nee Turner) (Herbert Taylor) of Barrie. Beloved aunt to Gary Turner of Stratford, David Turner (Barbara Turner) of Toronto, Steven Turner (Judy Turner) of Lindsay. Julie Ashdown (2014) (nee Taylor) (Tony Ashdown) and John Taylor (Shelley Taylor). The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Cedarbrook Lodge for their care and concern during Violet's stay. Family and friends will be invited to a Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. Memorial Service to take place in the Peter Giffen Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation in Violet's memory. Online condolences can be left at www.giffenmackdanforth.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019