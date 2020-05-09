JOHNSTON, R.N., VIOLET LORRAINE (nee SCHELTGEN) February 9, 1938 - May 1, 2020 Violet (Vi), at the age of 82, passed away peacefully with her loving husband Douglas by her side, at Creek Way Village Long Term Care in Burlington, Ontario. Born in Limerick, Saskatchewan to Victor and Margaret Scheltgen. She grew up in a large household with 7 siblings, Grace (deceased), Mickey (deceased), Eileen, Marleen, Terry, Brian and Wayne. Vi was a loving "Nana" to Parker, Mitchell, Maddison (Mini Me), Brandon, Briana, Joshua and Bennett, and reveled in their accomplishments. She was always proud of her sons and took great joy in being mother-in-law to their spouses. She leaves behind a loving husband, Doug, and three adoring sons and daughters-in-law, Lance (Alicia), Jeff (Elaine Skarstedt), and Lindsay. With a compassionate heart and a love of all people she was ideally suited for her nursing career. It was while training at the Regina Grey Nuns Hospital she met the love of her life, Doug Johnston and was married. Their life path took them to Saskatoon, Calgary, Medicine Hat and eventually to Ontario. She was an Accomplished Golfer with awards and a hole in one to her name. She was known to best Doug with great satisfaction. With most of the family in Texas, she had her last dance with Doug at Maddison's wedding to Trevor Moore. Vi will always be remembered as a woman of absolute grace, beauty and dignity. She will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to have met the lady with a smile on her face and a huge heart. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer Society or a local food bank to help feed those suffering from the pandemic. A special thanks to all the people at Creek Way who bravely tend to those who trust in their care. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.