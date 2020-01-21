|
|
PAGE, VIOLET MAY December 15, 1925 - January 20, 2020 Passed away peacefully, in her 94th year, at Campbell House Hospice, on Monday, with family by her side. Born to Samuel and Letticia Jenkins in Toronto, Ontario. Surviving wife of Bruce Page. Mother to Carrol Lisk (Jim). Grandmother to Jennifer (Jeff) and Mark (Kate). Great-grandmother to Teanna, Mackenzie, Nova and Colton. An active member of the Eastern Star for over 40 years. The family would like to express great thanks to all the staff and volunteers at Campbell House Hospice and The Collingwood Marine General Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, a donation to "Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation" would be appreciated. For service details, please contact [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020