Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VIOLET PAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIOLET MAY PAGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIOLET MAY PAGE Obituary
PAGE, VIOLET MAY December 15, 1925 - January 20, 2020 Passed away peacefully, in her 94th year, at Campbell House Hospice, on Monday, with family by her side. Born to Samuel and Letticia Jenkins in Toronto, Ontario. Surviving wife of Bruce Page. Mother to Carrol Lisk (Jim). Grandmother to Jennifer (Jeff) and Mark (Kate). Great-grandmother to Teanna, Mackenzie, Nova and Colton. An active member of the Eastern Star for over 40 years. The family would like to express great thanks to all the staff and volunteers at Campbell House Hospice and The Collingwood Marine General Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, a donation to "Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation" would be appreciated. For service details, please contact [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIOLET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -