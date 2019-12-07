Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet May WHEATCROFT. View Sign Obituary

WHEATCROFT, Violet May (nee CORMACK) 1921 - 2019 Peacefully, on December 4, 2019 at Toronto Western Hospital with her family by her side. Widow of the late F/O L.R. Wheatcroft (WW2). Predeceased by her parents, George Robertson Cormack and Elsie May Blackman and her brother H.W. (Bert) Cormack (Helen). Beloved mother of Les (Mary). Loving Grandma of Allison (Neal) Kenny and Kristin Wheatcroft (Jonah Schein). Chosen Grandmother of Holly, Michael and Corey Wheatcroft. Proud great-grandmother of Declan, Liam, Owen and Ciara Kenny and Hope and Ori Wheatcroft Schein. Godmother of Dr. Brian Gainor (Winnipeg, MB), John Alexander (Calgary, AB) and Corey Wheatcroft (St. Thomas, ON). Survived by her cousins Gladys Langlett (St. Paul, Minn.), Norma Hollander (Wauwatosa, Wisc.) and nieces, extended family and many dear friends. She especially appreciated the love and attentiveness of her nephew George Cormack, her cousin Carol Townsley and her chosen granddaughter Holly Wheatcroft during her recent illnesses. Violet was born in Winnipeg and completed her high school education at the Bjorn Bjornson Academy where she was the valedictorian. She was a graduate of the Winnipeg General Hospital School of Nursing (1943) and the University of Toronto Public Health Nurse Supervisor Program (1967). After moving with her family to Toronto in 1950, she worked for Sunnybrook Hospital and later for the rapidly growing Borough of North York, where she supervised the opening of the western and eastern satellite offices. In 1953, she purchased a home adjacent to farmland on a gravel road called Bayview Avenue in Willowdale where she resided happily for the next sixty years. In 2012, she moved to Christie Gardens, where she made many friends and where the staff and residents provided a wonderfully supportive community. Following her explicit wishes, she will be cremated and interred beside her husband in Brookside Cemetery, Winnipeg, Manitoba. A gathering for her family and friends will be held at a later date.



