PEKESKI, VIOLET (nee BATH) February 25, 1919 - July 4, 2019 It is with heavy hearts, that the family of Violet Pekeski announce her passing on July 4, 2019, at the age of 100 years. Born in Toronto on February 25, 1919, and a longtime resident of Mississauga. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her 5 children: Ralph (Cathy) Pekeski, Lynda (Gord) Jackson, Carol (Ron) Richardson, Paul Pekeski, and Donna (Tony) Petracca; 9 Grandchildren and 23 Great-Grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all. There will be a private family gathering at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019