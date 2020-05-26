VIOLET WYLLIE
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VIOLET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WYLLIE, VIOLET Violet May Wyllie, 88, of Shakespeare passed away peacefully with family by her side, at her residence, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born at Etobicoke on May 7, 1932, a daughter of the late Stephen and Hazel (Vaughan) Masters. She was predeceased by her husband Harry Dunmurray "Henry" Wyllie on April 4, 2013. Violet is survived by four daughters, Karen (Steve) Garcon, Janet (Robert) Simons, Bonnie Wyllie (David Goodwin), Cindy (Brian) Larsen; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law Bernice and Lorne Nixon; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Wyllie. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Lois Masters; by six "Wyllie" brothers-in-law and six "Wyllie" sisters-in-law. A family visitation and graveside service were held on Monday, May 25, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Shakespeare Presbyterian Church would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock, Ontario, by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent at www.francisfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved