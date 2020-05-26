WYLLIE, VIOLET Violet May Wyllie, 88, of Shakespeare passed away peacefully with family by her side, at her residence, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born at Etobicoke on May 7, 1932, a daughter of the late Stephen and Hazel (Vaughan) Masters. She was predeceased by her husband Harry Dunmurray "Henry" Wyllie on April 4, 2013. Violet is survived by four daughters, Karen (Steve) Garcon, Janet (Robert) Simons, Bonnie Wyllie (David Goodwin), Cindy (Brian) Larsen; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law Bernice and Lorne Nixon; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Wyllie. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Lois Masters; by six "Wyllie" brothers-in-law and six "Wyllie" sisters-in-law. A family visitation and graveside service were held on Monday, May 25, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Shakespeare Presbyterian Church would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock, Ontario, by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent at www.francisfh.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 26, 2020.