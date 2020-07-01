VIRGILIO DAL BEN

DAL BEN, VIRGILIO September 10, 1935 - June 29, 2020 Virgilio lived a faith-filled life of integrity, kindness and humour. He came to rest at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, in this, his 85th year. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary née DiGironimo, his daughters Patricia (Zdravko) and Katia (Paolo) and his beloved grandchildren Rachael, Massimiliano and Alexander. He loved his very large family: brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is remembered as a loving husband, an awesome Dad, a silly Nonno and a loyal friend. Jokes and pranks, dancing and singing, gardening, fishing, his secret roulette system, reading The Star daily, lotto scratch cards, salami and vino is how we'll remember him! He was a trained carpenter and a charismatic salesman. He was generous beyond measure and loved animals. Dad never let us get away with missing Saturday Italian class or deviating from Sunday's routine of early Mass, a pasta lunch, watching Italian soccer matches then listening to opera. He was a great fisherman and outdoorsman, a voracious reader and self-appointed authority on our Catholic faith. As a young boy in Italy, he joined the seminary but then promptly ran away. When asked why he left, he said, "Because the gate was open." Dad, we are sure the gates are open for you now! Loved, Missed, Remembered Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7, Woodbridge ,July 3rd 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.Please RSVP online or call 905-851-9100.St. Clare of Assisi, 150 St. Francis Ave., Woodbridge, July 4th 9 a.m. Please consider St. Michael's Foundation or the Ontario SPCA in memory of Virgilio. Oh abbondante grazia ond'io presunsi ficcar lo viso per la luce etterna, tanto che la veduta vi consunsi! Dante, Paradiso, Par. 33.82-84



