BROWN, VIRGINIA "GINI" (nee IVES) Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on April 11, 2019, at the age of 66. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Ruth Ives. Loving mother of Ryan (Jennifer) and Madison (Kendra). Adored Grammy of Luke and Taryn. Gini was a loving sister of Janet (late Wayne), Barb (Stu) and late Michael (Nika). She will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, especially Cathy, Kim and Miriam. Those who knew Gini will fondly remember her for her love of her cats, the colour purple and her very giving nature. As per her own wishes, no formal funeral service will take place, however, a celebration of her life is planned for the future. Arrangements entrusted to THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, (south of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Boulevard, 905-579-6787). Donations will be gratefully accepted for the Kidney Foundation. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca …she lived life her way…
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019