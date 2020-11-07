KELLS, VIRGINIA CONSTANCE (nee ADLAM) Virginia passed on October 31, 2020 at Fudger House, Toronto, in her 89th year. She was the only daughter of Frank and Sarah (nee Hudson) Adlam. She adored her two older brothers Jack and Frank and was the last surviving member of her family. Born in Toronto, Virginia grew up in Leaside and spent her life in the city with the exception of a few adventurous years on a sailboat in Grenada and Montserrat. Virginia lived an extraordinary life. She was spirited, adventurous, strong willed, eccentric and a gifted writer with a huge imagination. She was recognized for her abilities in Who's Who in Canada and by her peers. She was the former Executive Director of Performing Arts Lodges Canada, and resided at the Toronto PAL residence prior to moving to Fudger House. She was an editor at many publications, and a contributing writer with various newspapers including the Toronto Telegram. Virginia was the Past President of both the Toronto Press Club and the Canadian Public Relations Society, and was the first woman elected National Chair of the Consultants Institute. She founded VIPR Communications. Virginia loved art, sailing, writing, dogs, romance, travel and classical music. She is survived by her sister in law Reta, her nieces and nephews John, Craig, Wayne, Sylvia, Barbara, Lorelei, Allison and Frank as well as many relations in England and Ireland. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers and sister-in-law Isabelle and her nephew Timothy Adlam. A private family internment will take place. Those that wish to remember Virginia are encouraged to make a donation to Fudger House. Staff there provide loving and exceptional care even in such difficult circumstances, and with few resources.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store