|
|
KERNOHAN, VIRGINIA ELIZABETH "GINNY" Ginny passed away at her home in Bracebridge, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at age 68. Beloved wife of Patrick Kernohan. Loving mother of Sarah Kernohan (Gavin Hammond) and Maggie Emerson. Proud grandmother of Finn and Zephy Hammond and Felix Schlarb. Survived by many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law. Predeceased by her parents Leslie Backus and Marg Backus (nee Hopkins) and her three brothers Dick, Les and Bill Backus. Although she passed too soon, Ginny filled every one of her years with her infectious laughter, her true love for life and a fierce love for her family. She touched everyone who crossed her path with her big, open heart, her beautiful smile and those twinkling eyes. In her presence, you always felt heard, safe and that you mattered. She had the best heartfelt hugs and she was never at a loss to tell you a dirty joke. Ginny will be missed beyond belief. At this time, the family would like to let you know that, when permitted, a celebration will be held to honour Ginny's life. Her family will host her celebration at the Bracebridge United Church when the dust has settled. The Reynolds Funeral Home website will be updated when information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations have been asked to be made to support Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and the Bracebridge United Church. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020