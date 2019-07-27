INGOLDSBY, VIRGINIA MARGARET (nee McCABE) Peacefully, at Belmont House on July 21, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus (Ted). Loving mother of William, Philip (Linda) and Patrick (Linda). Proud grandmother of Shaun (Richelle), Brian (Kristin), Michael (Jocelyn), Benjamin, Erin, Jennifer and Malcolm and great-grandmother to Daniel, Hallie and Tansy. Loving daughter of Philip and Marie McCabe. Survived by her sister Helen Matheson, brother Philip (Meme) and sisters-in-law Sylvia Ingoldsby and Isabel Whyte. A longtime resident of Toronto, and for 15 years Pointe-Claire, Quebec. A woman of quiet, strong faith who took great comfort in the church. She lovingly raised a family of three boys. Mom was an avid reader who loved mystery novels and cookbooks and to this day her recipe for cannon-stoppers is a closely guarded family secret. Recently, Mom enjoyed spending time in the garden at Belmont House watching nature and feeding the wildlife. Thank you to the dedicated and compassionate staff of Belmont House for the kindness and care shown to our Mom. Thank you also to her care workers Connie and Tess, Bonnie from Blessed Sacrament Parish and her close friend and devoted neighbour Denise. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Holy Cross Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill (Bayview and Langstaff), on Monday, July 29th, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment to follow with a reception afterwards. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont House Foundation or Alzheimer Society of Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019