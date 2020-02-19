Home

RYSHPAN, Virginia (nee BURNS) Virginia Burns Ryshpan passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020, her 88th birthday, surrounded by her children Arden, Laurel and Jonathan, having lived with COPD for 5 years. Daughter of the late Ansel and Ileana Burns. Survived by her brother Milton (Mary Lou), her Aunt Jean Maddiss and her childhood friend Dawn Greenhalgh. She spent her entire career at ACTRA negotiating and enforcing the collective bargaining rights of performers in film and television. She remained sharp until the end, maintaining informed opinions on current events and like her mother, was an avid reader At her request there will be no funeral. Friends and colleagues are invited to join the family on Friday, February 21st between 4-8 p.m. at the home of her daughter Arden. For details and address email [email protected] Donations in her memory to the Actor's Fund of Canada or Toronto General Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020
