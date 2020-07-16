VIRGINIA WICKHAM

Peacefully, on July 12, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family, Virginia (Dixie) Wickham, at the age of 88. Beloved wife for 65 years of Edmund Wickham. Loving and loved mother of Marianne (Michael Ryan), Stephen (Ulrike Beninger), Andrea (Michael Block) and Matthew (Klaudia Koncan). Proud and devoted Nana of Kevin, Eric, Monika, Conor, Liam, Hannah and Judith. Predeceased by her parents, Judith and Richard Tivy and her only sister, Barbara. No visitation. Private family funeral service to be held on July 14th, with burial to take place at a future date in Knowlton, Quebec. Dixie was a kind, loving and generous person with a warm sense of humour. She was loved by many, in particular by her husband and children to whom she gave so much of herself. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canadian Food For Children, Covenant House, or Good Shepherd Missions. The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Avery Gudgeon, palliative care nurse Deirdre McSharry and the staff of Delmanor Prince Edward for their compassionate care of and support for, Dixie over the past weeks. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

