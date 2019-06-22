GAYNOR, VIRIS MAY (nee BENNETT) Passed away peacefully with family by her side, at Village of Erin Meadow, after a lengthy illness on June 14, 2019, at the age of 93. Proud mother of Marjorie Thomas, Violet (Eva) Grey, Valerie Gaynor, Carol Gaynor, Erica Gaynor and the late Orell Grey (Roy) (2017). Viris will be fondly remembered by her 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Jeanne. Family and friends will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, (416-679-1803), on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family.

