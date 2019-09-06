God called Vitina peacefully on September 3, 2019 at the age of 90. She is reunited in heaven with her loving husband, Salvatore. Cherished by her dear children, Theresa Sarracini, Anna (Joe Bruno), Andrea (Hanya). Lisa Forte (Joanne Mullen), Francesca Forte (Ed Davis). Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Vescio Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery (7241 Jane St., south of Hwy. 7). Donations in memory of Vitina may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 6, 2019