McINTOSH, VIVIAN DORIS (nee CLARK) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Vivian at the age of 92, in the Ajax Hospital, the beloved wife of David D. McIntosh for 69 years. Dearest mother of Clark (predeceased Lynne), of Ajax, Mrs. Heather McKay (Paul), of Toronto, and Scott (Susan), of Orangeville. Grandmother to Meredith, Andrew (Jessica), Courtney (Porya), Graham (Janice), Jason, Curtis and Meghan. Great-grandmother to Avalyn, Evan and Harrison. Predeceased by her parents Edgar and Doris Clark and sister Mrs. Nancy Spragg (Don). Sister to E. Bruce Clark (predeceased Erma) and Beverly Gilpin (predeceased Donald). Vivian was born in Iroquois Falls in 1927, and at the age of 2 went to live on her grandparent's farm near St. Raymond, QC. At the age of 12, the family relocated to Kenogami, QC. After graduating High School in 1945, she went to Montreal, where she began her nursing class in February of 1946 at the Montreal General Hospital and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1949. She returned to Kenogami where she met David and was married in 1950. Viv and Dave moved to Grand'Mere in 1954 and Pierrefonds, Montreal in 1962, where they spent the next 28 years before retiring in Brighton, ON in 1990. Vivian worked many years at various hospitals, nursing homes and as an industrial nurse. Memorial service will take place at Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Avenue in Ajax, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Visitation from 1-3 p.m., service at 3 p.m. Flower donations can be forwarded to the funeral home, or donations to the would be appreciated.

