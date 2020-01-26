|
GIBSON, VIVIAN (nee ZURAVINSKI) Vivian passed peacefully, with her family by her side on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Bob Gibson, devoted and loving mother to Andrew and David, and cherished sister to Gloria (Mike) Warren. Vivian will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends. A world traveller, artist, and paddler, she was a longtime employee of Sony Music Canada. She inspired and supported others as a courageous breast cancer survivor and dedicated member of Dragons Abreast Toronto for 20 years. Among the other pastimes she enjoyed, she also truly cherished spending time with her family and friends at Harmony Ranch. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the professional and loving care provided by all the staff at the North York General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vivian's name to Dragons Abreast Toronto or North York General Hospital. All who knew her loved her dearly, and will never forget her tenacity, grace, and warmth. The family will be announcing the details of a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020