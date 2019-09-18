Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIVIAN JEAN SHAPIRO. View Sign Obituary

SHAPIRO, VIVIAN JEAN (nee SINGER) Surrounded by her family, Vivian passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Honourable B. Barry Shapiro. Much loved mother of Gale Atha, Arna Sloan and Jan Kelly (Steve). Cherished grandma of Robin, Stephen (Andrea), Heather (Shay), Jon (Tricia), and Lisa. Adored nana of Savannah, Ocean, Brisa, Melissa, Jessica and Aiden. Born in Toronto, Viv graduated from the University of Toronto in 1938. She was married to Bud for 71 wonderful years and together they enjoyed many friendships, travel, golf and cheering on the Blue Jays. But most important of all to her was her beloved family whom she nurtured with exceptional love, care and wisdom. Vivian was a beautiful person in every way and she will be truly missed. Very special thanks to Jo, Cristy, Sherri and Joy for their care and devotion and to all those at Humber Heights who helped over the years. A graveside service will be held at Holy Blossom Cemetery, 66 Brimley Rd., on Wednesday, September 18th at 11 a.m. Shiva will be afterwards at 23 Forest Lane Dr., Thornhill, until 5 p.m. Memorial donations to Sleeping Children Around the World - 866-321-1841, would be appreciated by the family.

