THOMPSON, VIVIAN MARIE (nee OLDFIELD) July 2, 1928 – September 13, 2019 Born in Corbetton Township; died in Toronto Mother, grandma, auntie, sister, friend, partner in life. Vivi, as she was affectionately known, was all these things and so much more. She was a creator. Her knitted socks, sweaters and baby things were precious gifts to a wide circle of family and friends. She was an educator who approached every working day with a generosity bigger than the sky. She took personal responsibility for every student she worked with because she believed "you get what you expect" from the children in her junior kindergarten class. She brimmed with love. After her own family, she loved children above all else. She had an openness that gave her a natural ability to connect, just like kids who become best friends within moments of first meeting. Vivi was politically active. A longtime supporter of the NDP, she worked in countless campaigns and would be appalled at the rise of populism in Canada and around the world today. She would have choice words for Trump, Scheer, Ford, Kenney, and Bernier were she around today. She was a keen card player, teaching all of her grandchildren lifelong techniques to beat their parents at cribbage and euchre. She loved life and she loved people. She made a mark on this world that will endure. Oh, we had lots of laughs, and some tears too. At the age of 91, Vivian passed away following a slow and steady decline at the hands of Alzheimers, a terrible disease. Vivi leaves her devoted partner Gerry, her husband of 66 years! She also leaves behind her three children and their spouses: Kathy and Blake Johnston, Jim and Debbie Broad, Rob and Tracy Emerson. Vivi will be missed by her five grandchildren Lee, Graeme, Alex, Geri Deanne and Trevor, and her four great-grandchildren Noah, Charles, Robert and Madison. To celebrate Vivi's life, friends and family are invited to join us on Saturday, October 19th, from 2 to 5 p.m., at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, gifts to either the Alzheimer Society or the NDP would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019