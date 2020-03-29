|
YOUNG, VIVIEN June 15, 1941 - March 22, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Mother, Vivien Young. Viv was predeceased by her loving husband Neil Young (2015), and her parents Bill and Peggy Smith. She leaves behind her 4 children: Neil (Kerry), Leslie (Steve), Moira, Fraser (Cecilia) and 6 grandchildren: Daniel (Ellen), Marshall (Emily), Drew, Lucas, Elyse and Spikey. She will be sadly missed by her many friends, family and extended family in Scotland, Canada, and the United States. Vivien was born and raised in Northern Scotland, alongside her brothers Gordon, Kenneth and younger twin sisters Margaret and Maureen. Viv immigrated to Canada in June 1960, where soon after she met and married her husband Neil (53 years). They relocated from the West End to the Beaches Neighbourhood in Toronto, where they raised their 4 amazing children and have called it home for over 50 years. Viv and Neil were both very proud long-standing members of the Beaches Woodbine NDP. Viv was well known for her E-Day organizing skills and could always be found in the back of any committee room during a campaign throughout the span of an election. Viv worked hard in many aspects of her career as she raised her children, not only did she volunteer in various elections and campaigns, she worked as a volunteer at her children's schools as a valued member of the Home and School associations. As her children moved on to high school, she moved to roles outside of the home. Viv worked at the New Democratic Party's Provincial Office in Toronto, and later as an Executive Assistant at the Law Society of Upper Canada. Viv loved Scotland and ALL things Scottish, she taught her children and grandchildren how to be independent from an early age. She encouraged us all to cook, learn to do laundry, and save our money to travel to Scotland one day. She read daily (often more than one book) and encouraged us to do the same. She loved old movies and had an extensive library she could pull from, or loan out to us as required. Viv did not enjoy cooking, however she thoroughly enjoyed going out to dinner at neighbourhood restaurants to share a meal and a glass of pinot griot. She loved to sing and listen to a wide range of music. Viv loved crosswords and a challenging jigsaw puzzle (heaven help you if you touched a puzzle she was working on). She loved discussing politics at all levels of government and always wanted to know your thoughts or take on the week's events. Her favourite time of year was Christmas, she would often be found writing lists upon lists of tasks needing completion. She often forgot where she hid all the gifts and would surprise you with the perfect gift in July that she had forgotten about. She always made it a magical time of year for all of us. Viv was an introvert who loved to sit back, listen and take it all in. She was tough as nails but with a quiet demeanor. Watch out if you crossed her, anyone she cared about, or a cause she was passionate about. The woman could clip you out of no where with the nearest object, often a wooden spoon or her slipper as if she were a major league baseball player. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her, a celebration of life will be held at a future date in Toronto. Our family wanted to share a very special thank you to her wonderful care team from Nurse Next Door: Maja, MaryAnn, Grace and Esperanza. Your dedication to your profession made all the difference in Vivi's end of life care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada in support of brain cancer research: https://www.braintumour.ca/ways-to-give/donate-now/
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2020