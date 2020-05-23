CORREOSO, VIVIENNE MAE (nee SCOTT) It is with great sadness that the family of Vivienne announce her sudden passing on Friday, May 15, 2020. A beloved wife of 69 years to Douglas Correoso (June 3, 1927 - March 4, 2020), mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, our Vivienne will be forever cherished by her children, Donna, Michael, Tony (1960-1995) and Wendy (Carl), grandchildren, Lauren (James), Sarah, Adam, Ryan, Erica and Olivia and great-grandchildren Louisa and Josephine. Vivienne will also be remembered by her large extended family including her surviving siblings, Olive (Derek) Gibson, Mary Black and Ken (Jackie) Scott as well as her treasured group of lifelong friends. Born in Jamaica in 1932, Vivienne cultivated her love of family from a young age as one of 9 children born to Thomas and Doris Scott. Upon moving to Canada in 1951, Vivienne experienced everything from her first snowfall to her first bite of pancakes with the same level of childlike joy and lightheartedness that would carry her through life's greatest challenges. Vivienne was an amazing storyteller, listener and hostess and as such was a dear and loving friend to many. Always ready with a kind word and quick to laugh, Vivienne was happiest spending time around the dining table with her loved ones. She was the most affectionate, caring and special person in all our lives and we will miss her forever. A private interment ceremony will take place in the coming weeks with a celebration of life to be scheduled for a later date.



