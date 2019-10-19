Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VLADE P. AMPEFF. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

AMPEFF, VLADE P. May 10, 1941 - September 13, 2019 We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of my beloved husband of 50 years, at home. Vlade was a kind and gentle man of many talents, admired and respected by all. Born and raised in Toronto, the eldest son of Savka and Ampe Peychoff, who emigrated from Bulgaria in the 1920's, he attended Jarvis C.I. where he was a valued member of the football and hockey teams, who, as a goalie, helped win the city championship in 1957. His love of music led him to join the Glee Club and both of us had fun performing in Operettas. The accordian or keyboard were always at hand for fun and parties and his love of a good book wasn't far behind. As a 45-year career Real Estate Broker, he was a member of the York and Toronto Real Estate Boards managing, serving on committees and teaching. His love of teaching was evident from notes of thanks received from students who flourished under his tutaledge appreciating his ability to mix real life experiences with the necessary learning tools. He spent 33 years instructing for OREA, finishing his last class this spring. Vlade was a 31-year member of Kroy Masonic Lodge #676 GRC, life and 31-year member of Satellite Chapter #318 OES, where he served on several committees, Grand Organist and Worthy Grand Patron of Ontario. Always putting others first and looking for ways to fund raise. His love of family and his godchildren were well known. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Sharon, brother George (Valentina), mother-in-law Bette Macintosh, brothers-in-law John (Diane) and Stewart (Susan), sisters-in-law, Sandra (Michael) and predeceased by Sheila (Scott), nephews Vlady, Boyan, Mike (Jen) Matt (Jenn) Jamie and Jon, godchildren Lisa Kostecki (Andrew) Karen Quinn (James) and Andrew Dixon and will be fondly remembered by cousins extended family and friends. Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Vlade's life on Saturday, October 26th at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation appreciated.

