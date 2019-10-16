NELIMARKKA, B.Sc., P.Eng., VOITTO (VICTOR) ISAAC At Milton District Hospital on October 11, 2019 in his 89th year. Predeceased by parents Aati and Hannah (Luoma), siblings Reino, Toini, Paul, son Peter, and daughter-in-law Sylvia. Lovingly remembered by wife Joan (Goodchild), children Eric (Margot) and Kirsti (Robert Fry), and grandchildren. Fondly remembered by many others. Memorial visitation will take place on October 17th from 6-8 p.m. at Early Funeral Home in Milton. Funeral service on October 18th at 11 a.m. at Augsburg Lutheran Church in Brampton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Willow Foundation. Online condolences may be received at earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019