VOITTO ISAAC (VICTOR) NELIMARKKA B.Sc., P.Eng.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VOITTO ISAAC (VICTOR) NELIMARKKA B.Sc., P.Eng..
Service Information
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON
L9T 2P3
(905)-878-2669
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Augsburg Lutheran Church
Brampton, ON
View Map
Obituary

NELIMARKKA, B.Sc., P.Eng., VOITTO (VICTOR) ISAAC At Milton District Hospital on October 11, 2019 in his 89th year. Predeceased by parents Aati and Hannah (Luoma), siblings Reino, Toini, Paul, son Peter, and daughter-in-law Sylvia. Lovingly remembered by wife Joan (Goodchild), children Eric (Margot) and Kirsti (Robert Fry), and grandchildren. Fondly remembered by many others. Memorial visitation will take place on October 17th from 6-8 p.m. at Early Funeral Home in Milton. Funeral service on October 18th at 11 a.m. at Augsburg Lutheran Church in Brampton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Willow Foundation. Online condolences may be received at earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.