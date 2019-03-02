STEFANCIC, Vojin We are heartbroken at the passing of our husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, Dr. Vojin Stefancic, who died in his home, in Toronto, on Wedsneday, February 27, 2019. We love you to the stars and back. Yours always, Duda, Milica, Zarko, and Stefancic, Reddick, Medinac family. Visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. West, on Sunday, March 3, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., followed by a small reception at the Wallace Gastropub at 1954 Yonge St. What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others. - Pericles
