CARTER, Volda It is with great sadness, but gratitude for a well lived life, the Carter family announces the passing into the Lord's hands of Volda Carter on Friday, January 31, 2020. Devoted and cherished wife for 55 years to the late Patrick Rainer Carter. Loving mother to John and Douglas. Grandmother to Justin, Christian, Ryan, Jernine, Laurene and James. Great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren and caring mother-in-law to Yasmin and Laurie. She will be forever remembered by her sister Lena, the Chan family and her tennis community. Memorial Service will be held at St. Margaret's-in-the-Pines Anglican Church at 4130 Lawrence Avenue East on Monday, February 10th at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Society of Ontario - Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020
