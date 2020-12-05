MATIONSCHEK, Volker "Willy" June 1940 - November 2020 Free spirit, jack of all trades, master of many. Merchant mariner, wireless operator with the para-military border guards of West Germany (BGS). Ten year cab driver and 20 year veteran of the Toronto Police parking enforcement unit and a dozen jobs in between. He leaves behind his friend and partner of 50 years, Zanda, his daughter Maja Rehou (Abdelhak) and his granddaughters Jana and Sophia. He will be remembered by his extended family members in R.S.A., Australia and Germany. Volker lived an unpretentious life and loved animals and nature. He will be sorely missed by his furry companions, the cats Mr. Mosh, Muti and Amadeus. He lived by his lifelong motto that you couldn't be loved by everyone, but you could try and get along with most everyone. The interment of his ashes will take place in the spring at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Donations in his name to the Humane Society or the SPCA would be appreciated.



