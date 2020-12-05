1/1
Volker "Willy" MATIONSCHEK
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Volker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATIONSCHEK, Volker "Willy" June 1940 - November 2020 Free spirit, jack of all trades, master of many. Merchant mariner, wireless operator with the para-military border guards of West Germany (BGS). Ten year cab driver and 20 year veteran of the Toronto Police parking enforcement unit and a dozen jobs in between. He leaves behind his friend and partner of 50 years, Zanda, his daughter Maja Rehou (Abdelhak) and his granddaughters Jana and Sophia. He will be remembered by his extended family members in R.S.A., Australia and Germany. Volker lived an unpretentious life and loved animals and nature. He will be sorely missed by his furry companions, the cats Mr. Mosh, Muti and Amadeus. He lived by his lifelong motto that you couldn't be loved by everyone, but you could try and get along with most everyone. The interment of his ashes will take place in the spring at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Donations in his name to the Humane Society or the SPCA would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved