SURTEL, Vonda Peacefully, at home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Stanley for 57 years. Cherished mother of the late Joanne, Patricia (Ralph Hyatt), Susan (John Clark Smith), and Steven (Marie McKeegan). Adored Grandma of Taylor (Samantha Luchin), Marissa, Amara, Joanna, Evan, Aidan, Noah and Riley. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.) on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 480 Rathburn Rd., Etobicoke, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. Condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca ?Always in our hearts.? ?We will miss you.?
Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019