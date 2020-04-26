HICKLING, W. Cecil Peacefully, on April 23, 2020, in his 97th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty of 54 years. Sadly missed by his children John (Karen), Paul (Patty) and Jane (Grant Smyth). Cherished grandfather to Jocelyn and Kevin. Survived by his brother Harold. Predeceased by his brothers Charlie, Gordon, Ray and Doug and grandson Daniel. President and GM of C.R. Snelgrove Company Limited. Family invites you to be a part of the service Tuesday, April 28th at 9:45 a.m. via live stream. Details can be found at ogdenfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2020.