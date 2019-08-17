Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. CHARLES DUERDOTH. View Sign Obituary

DUERDOTH, W. CHARLES In his 107th year, Charles Duerdoth of Georgetown (formerly of Toronto, Ontario), passed away peacefully in his own home on Monday, August 12, 2019. Husband of the late Ivy Doreen Duerdoth. Loving father of Jon (Darlene), Pauline (Bill), Diana (Addie) and Irene (David). Proud Grandfather of David (Michelle), Laura (Derek), Paul, David (Jill), John (Carmen), Heather, Kathleen (Elmer), Elizabeth (Matthew), Leslie-Ann (Gregory) and Lauren (Ryan). Proud Great-Grandfather of Brandon, Christopher, Kurt, Ethan, Jayme, Nathan (Anne), Matthew, Natalie, Devin, Emma, Kira, Cole, Adrian, Danielle, Maddie, Naomi, Hannah, Micah, Jacob and Dawson. A memorial service will be held at St. Alban the Martyr, Glen Williams (537 Main St., Glen Williams, ON L7G 3T1), on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A reception for family and friends will be held after the service at his home in Georgetown. Charles was born on December 24, 1912 in London, England. His education and experience involved all kinds of design and building planning. He was employed by the Wandsworth Borough Council both before and after WWII. He qualified and was a proud member of the Royal Society of Health. During WWII, he enlisted in the RAF and because of his knowledge of electronics and wireless technology, he was very involved in RADAR usage, both flying and ground installations. He was even posted to Mirmansk (Russia) traveling there on the infamous "Mirmansk Run". He was commissioned as Flight Lieutenant William Charles Duerdoth. In 1948, Charles and his family immigrated to Canada. He was hired by the Robert Simpson Company in the store planning department. Later, when Simpson's created the Simpsons-Sears company (latterly just known as Sears), he was chosen to head the planning department. This was a very large department with many employees responsible for the design of stores across Canada. Charles and his family were very active members of All Saints Kingsway (Anglican) in Toronto and Charles served as Peoples Warden (famous for his graphical financial presentations to vestry). He instigated and managed the campaign to install the first Cassevant Pipe Organ (sadly lost in the church fire). All 4 of his children were married at All Saints. Charles was always active in many other groups and activities: a longtime member of the Masons; Ham radio (call sign VE3MRY); The Imperial Officers of Canada; Toronto Model Engineers; St. George's Society; and painting scenes and portraits. In his 80's, he introduced himself to computers and even created some interesting greeting cards. Many of his Toronto neighbours will remember him as the 80 (or 90 year old) who built and constructed things that even a 30 year old would not tackle (adding a gable to his home without help for example)! He loved his many cruises on the Queen Mary. He always made time to help others... a real gentleman sadly missed. Memorial donations may be made to: Doctors Without Borders or the Salvation Army.

