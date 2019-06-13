PAYNE, W. DAVID Passed away unexpectedly at home on May 28, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Linda Raslawski, predeceased in 1997. Loving son of Kay and Jim Payne, dear brother of Doug (Karen Pritchard), all of whom also predeceased him. Missed by family: nephews Michael, Sam, niece Elizabeth, brother-in-law Sonny Raslawski and his wife and son. Many friends will also miss Dave. Dave was a quiet, highly intelligent and kind person, always willing to help others. His favourite sport was tennis, which he played up to the week before his death. A Celebration of Life will follow on Thursday, June 27th at the Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Rd., Toronto at 11 a.m. Condolences via the Simple Alternative Don Mills funeral home web site. Donations if desired can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

