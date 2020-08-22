JAGO, W. DOUGLAS With profound sadness we announce the passing of William Douglas Jago on August 18, 2020. Devoted husband of 50 years to L. Isobel Jago (nee Hannahson, predeceased in 2006) and a proud and loving father to 5 children: Debra (succumbed to a 5-year battle with cancer on May 22, 2020), Rebecca, Randall (Angie), Marcia Cooley (Wayne), and Bradley (Deborah). Adoring Papa to Cathryn Paige, Lauren, Jessica, Abigail, Rachel, Benjamin and Big Papa to Hunter and Autumn. Survived by sister Sharon Lyons (Bill - deceased) and brother-in-law Al Hannahson (Judy) and predeceased by sister Margaret Dymond (Jack) and brother-in-law Robert Hannahson (Fran). Born in Brantford to Leonard and Ruby Jago (nee Fisher), on August 2, 1931. Directly out of school he joined his father's hardware business with consecutive leadership roles in successor companies culminating in 1970 when he established W. D. Jago Limited, a multi-trade contracting business. Doug's second career started in 1985 with an appointment to the Workers Compensation Appeals Tribunal. Starting out initially as a Member Representative of employers he rose to the senior position of Tribunal Director and General Manager until full-time retirement in 1999 – followed by many more years as an Employer Representative. Throughout these years Doug was very active in various contractor associations as President/Director/Chairman in Ontario and Canada. His community contributions included many years on the board of the Brantford YM/YWCA (incl. President) and most recently a member of Probus. Despite his many achievements, foremost was his generous role as a husband, father and grandfather. With his own unstoppable work ethic, Doug's mantra for his 5 kids was to always strive to do their best no matter what path was chosen in life. Doug and Isobel traveled extensively throughout Europe until her passing in 2006, with England and Portugal their favorite where many new friends were made. Ocean liner voyages with Cunard Cruise Lines was a real treat. Starting in 1983 Doug and Isobel built a cottage at Ipperwash Beach which became Isobel's "Happy Place" and a refuge away from it all for Doug. Today it remains well-used by the family and to each of us our "Happy Place" as well. Doug lived his entire life in Brantford and maintained many long-lasting friendships. The family wishes to thank Marilyn Toth for the love, support and devotion to her "dear Doug" for many years. Doug's favourites included the music of Frank Sinatra and being a #1 fan of the New York Yankees. A visitation will take place at TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross St., Brantford, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Please be advised masks are mandatory. Given COVID restrictions, on August 26th a private service will be held followed by interment at Farringdon Burial Grounds. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) Foundation or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.tollfh.ca.



